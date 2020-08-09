The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards to Take Place Outdoors

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will not take place indoors at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., as planned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event," the cable network said in a statement Friday.

"The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021. MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved."

Singer and actress Keke Palmer is hosting the Aug. 30 event.

Lined up to perform are BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga go into the competition with a leading nine nominations apiece. Billie Eilish and The Weeknd follow with six nominations each.