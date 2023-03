ALBAWABA - The Billboard Women in Music Awards is held every year to honor the females and their achievements in the industry.

Albawaba has created a picture article of the fashion looks that dazzled the red carpet.

1. Becky G

2. Olivia Rodrigo

3. Lana Del Ray

4. Latto

5. Elyanna

6. Dove Cameron

7. Madison Beer

8. Zara Larsson

9. Chloe Bailey

10. Rosalia

11. Sabrina Carpenter