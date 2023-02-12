2023 BRITs: nipple to Latex outfits

ALBAWABA - For this year's BRIT awards, celebrities showed off their unusual fashion styles.

Many grabbed attention with their breathtaking fashion sense, while others surprised us with "out of the box" ensembles.

Stars dazzled the red carpet with their interesting choice of clothing, from bare baby bumps to outfits made of plastic, and one star even showed up with boils on her back and hips.

1. Ashnikko with bulging boils

2. Lizzo in a gold dress

3. Sam Smith in inflated jumpsuit suit

4. Harry Styles in a floral neckpiece

5. Jessie J and her baby bump

6.Salma Hayek in leather

7. Leigh Anne Pinnock in an open orange dress

8. Charli XCX in a sheer dress

9. Kim Petras in black hooded dress

10. Rina Sawayama in sheer gown