2023 Ramadan series to watch

ALBAWABA- Ramadan is known for its unique TV shows, as many Arab production companies release series only in the holy month.

1. Bab Al Hara

Bab Al Hara is probably a fan favorite, as since the year it aired in 2006 till now, it has been the most-watched Ramadan show.

This Ramadan, Bab Al Hara season 13 will air.

Bab Al Hara will be available to watch on Starzplay.

2. Jaafar Al Omda

Egyptian artist Mohammad Ramadan will star in Ramadan's series, Jaafar Al Omda.

The show tells the story of a wealthy businessman, Jaafar Al Omda who is married to three women.

The series will be available to watch on MBC 1 and the streaming platform Shahid.

3. W Akheran​

Nadine Nassib Njeim and Kosai Khouli will once again return on screen together in the new Ramadan series W Akheran.

"W Akheran" is written and directed by Ousama Obeid Alnasser.

The series will be available for streaming on Shahid.

4. Till Death 3

The third season of the Ramadan series Till Death will start airing on the streaming platform Shahid.

The series stars both actresses Daniella Rahme and Maguy Bou Ghosn.

The show will premiere on March 23, 2023.

5. Omla Nadra

Nelly Karim will star in the 2023 Ramadan series Omla Nadra, where she will portray Nadra who has to fight for her land amid her husband's death.

Omla Nadra will air on CBC.

6. Taghyeer Gaw

Menna Shalaby will return in the comedy-drama series, Taghyeer Gaw, the series talks about mental health as Shalaby's character takes care of her sick mother.

The series will feature the struggles of paranoia, and drug and alcohol abuse.

Taghyeer Gaw will air MBC Masr, Shahid.