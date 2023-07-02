2nd trailer for Kerem Bürsin new series released

ALBAWABA - Kerem Bürsin's new series is coming soon, and the trailer finally arrived.

Actors Kerem Bürsin and Hafsanur Sancaktutan's new upcoming series, ya çok Seversen already has ton of fans prior its release.

The upcoming series is set to be released on July, 6, and will be aired on the Turkish channel, Kanal D.

The second trailer for ya çok Seversen has been finally released, and fans are already flooding social media with their excitement.

It is said that the first scene of the series will feature Laila, played by Hafsanur, the first scene will reportedly show the actress wearing a wedding dress.

Back in the middle of June, the first ever trailer for the Turkish series was released.

مترجم - الاعلان الترويجي الاول لمسلسل ماذا لو أحببت كثيرا بطوله كرم بورسين و حفصة نور❤‍🔥🔝

والعرض الاول ابتداءً من يوم الخميس 6 يوليو على قناة KanalD.⏳🔥#YaÇokSeversen #Ateyla #KeremBürsin #HafsanurSancaktutan pic.twitter.com/95MV9hvGpj — مسلسل ماذا لو أحببت كثيرا (@yacokseversenAr) June 15, 2023

The story of the series revolves around a young man named "Oguz", who inherited the "Alaca" company.

In the will left by Oguz's father, he asked that his son will continue the family business and to take care of Oguz's step siblings.

Oguz then crosses paths with a girl named Layla who is practicing fraud with her siblings, and Oguz then thinks that Layla is a nanny.

It is noteworthy that the name of the series has been changed from “Ishraqati” to “What If I Loved So Much” due to the copyright of the first name. The first official photos of the series were shown on the work's official account on Instagram.