39 Never Looked Sexier! Myriam Fares Celebrates Birthday

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Lebanese singer Myriam Fares celebrated her 39th birthday.

The singer took to her Instagram account to share a few snaps of her posing next to her two tier black and white cake.

The cake which featured black, silver and gold designed balls had two different sized composed layers, with a mini Myriam Fares figure on top from her “Hatha El Helo” dabkeh, with the words 'Happy Birthday' written on the top layer and 'Queen of Stage' written on the bottom layer.

Fares looked stunning in longed sleeve black dress as the smile never left her face.

In other snaps, Fares appeared happy as she was reading a card while she posed under a flower bed made from the letter M, which was given to her as a birthday present.

Meanwhile, Myriam showed off her incredible dance moves as she shared a sexy video of her showing off her toned stomach while she danced to her song 'Goumi'.

The clip gained about two million views within less than 24 hours of posting it on Instagram, Myriam rocked a white top that she folded in a way that made it look like a cropped top.