5 Live Shows in Dubai You’d Hate To Miss

Dubai is bringing you a calendar worth of excuses to go dancing this autumn (not that you need any more). From pop heartthrob — and newly engaged — Nick Jonas to Afrobeats galore, here is a roundup of the city’s hottest live shows and dance parties right around the corner:

1. The Bao Music and Dance Fest

Few events bring together music, dance, fashion, culture and food into one extravagant carnival quite like The Bao Festival. Immerse yourself in a rare multi-sensory experience of Chinese culture and spiritual philosophy at the two-day EDM festival hosted at Meydan. With seven DJ sets for two nights each, let The Bao Festival take you on a musical journey Dubai has never seen before.

When: 29 - 30 November

Where: Meydan

2. Fiesta De Los Muertos

Sing, dance, scream and repeat at the heart-pumping Fiesta De Los Muertos. Join global pop star Nick Jonas, Cuban reggaeton celebrities Gente de Zona, DJ Chantel Jeffries and more as they bring Dubai to life for the third season of the music festival celebrating the Day of the Dead. This year’s concert will be bigger, better, louder, and spookier than ever before.

When: 26 October

Where: 117Live Arena

3. One Africa Music Festival

Polish your dancing shoes for this one: on 16 November the One Africa Music Festival will be bringing the incredible talent born of African soil to the Dubai Festival City Arena. Afrobeats, soulful crooning, spitfire rap and infectious beats promise a cardio workout to last you the week. Get ready for Skales, Tekno, Nandy, Vanessa Mdee —just some of the names on the star-studded line-up.

When:16 November

Where: Dubai Festival City Arena

4. Brian McFadden

Pop, soft rock, and now soul — Brian McFadden’s Irish Village concert is the certified musical loop-de-loop music lovers are craving. The former member of Irish boyband Westlife is making his way to Dubai on 15 November to promote his latest album “Soul Jam,” a tribute to soul legend Otis Redding. Spend an evening honouring the soul hall of fame while getting down to McFadden’s own music history with hits from Westlife like “My Love” and “Swear It Again.”

When: 15 November

Where: Dubai Irish Village

5. DXB 9020 Music Festival

Remember the unbeatably catchy “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” that flooded school dance floors across the world from the 90s well into the early 2000s? Creators Eiffel 65 are making their way to Dubai this November for a 90s throwback party you didn’t know you needed. The Italian Eurodance stars will join German techno group Scooter to headline DXB 9020 Music Festival at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on 16 November — don’t miss this walk down memory lane.

When: 16 November

Where: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium

