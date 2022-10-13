5 Times Fans Murdered Their Favorite Celebrities!!

We all have our favorite celebrities, but sometimes, fans can go to the extreme level with their unhealthy obsessions.

Being excessively addicted or obsessed to a celebrity is actually a disorder called ''Celebrity worship syndrome, CWS'' which is when a certain fan starts a psychological relationship with performers and celebrities, the CWS is a type of par-asocial relationship that occurs when a person has an obsessive fascination towards a certain celebrity.

CWS was expertly depicted in Eminem’s song Stan which broke the internet, soon after, a new term has come to light; Stan- (stalker+fan = Stan).

Since Eminem's hit song was released, Stan tells the story of an overly dedicated fan who turn out to be a stalker, and ever since, Stan became a term when referring to an obsessive fan.

And some celebrities were unlucky as they have lost their lives, brutally by the hands of their fans.

1. Selena

Number one on the list is American Tejano singer Selena, whose full name is Selena Quintanilla Pérez.

Selena was Called the "Queen of Tejano music", she died in Texas, when she was just 23 years old.

In 1993 Mexican Pop Star Selena Quintanilla hired Yolanda Saldívar as her boutiques & fan club manager



Once, incredibly close, after disagreements on business practices, Yolanda was fired from both positions



On March 31, 1995 Selena was shot dead by a Yolanda Saldívar. Saldívar was a deranged fan and the president of her fan club.

She was killed on a bridge at a Days Inn motel in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Yolanda Saldívar is an American former nurse, and is currently held in Mountain View Unit, a maximum security prison for women in Gatesville, Texas. She is 62 years-old.

2. John Lennon

The Beatles singer John Lennon was among the celebrities who died way too soon, and also by the hands of a fan.

On the evening of December 8th in 1980, 40-year-old Lennon was heading inside of his Manhattan apartment before he was shot four times by his biggest fan, 25-year-old Mark David Chapman, John died on his way to the hospital.

The tragic incident happened only six hours after Lennon had met Chapman and signed a copy of the album Double Fantasy for him.

During Mark's hearing he stated: "I have no excuse. This was for self-glory. I think it's the worst crime that there could be to do something to someone that's innocent.''

He added: ''He was extremely famous. I didn't kill him because of his character or the kind of man he was. He was a family man. He was an icon. He was someone that spoke of things that now we can speak of and it's great.

"I assassinated him, to use your word earlier because he was very, very, very famous and that's the only reason and I was very, very, very, very much seeking self-glory, very selfish."

Mark David Chapman is serving his life prison sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, New York.

3. Dimebag Darrell

Dimebag Darrell, a talented guitarist and musician lost his life at the age of 38.

On December 8th in 2004, Darrell was performing with his band Damageplan in Ohio before one of his fans 'Nathan Gale' rushed on stage and shock the rock star while shouting the words ''You broke up Pantera!"

The fan did not just kill Dimebag Darrel that night, he also took the lives of the bouncer and two attendees, Nathan also took a hostage, however he was shot by a police officer.

It was reported that Dimebag's last words were 'Van Halen' which was a code word that meant he was having fun between him and his brother and bandmate 'Vinnie Paul'.

4. Gianni Versace

Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace was 50 years-old when he was assassinated by a fan of his called 'Andrew Cunanan'

Gianni was outside of his home when Andrew shot him dead outside his South Beach mansion at 9:21 a.m. on July 15, 1997.

Andrew was already a wanted man for previously killing at least four other people across the country.

It was revealed that Andrew was rejected many times by the people he loved which sparked his killing spree, before murdering the fashion designer, Andrew's aim was that he would end up somewhat a famous celebrity himself.

Almost a week after killing Versace, Andrew Cunanan hid in a houseboat and shot himself in the mouth using the same weapon he used to kill Versace. He died on July 23rd, 1997.

5. Christina Grimmie

Christina Victoria Grimmie was an American singer and YouTuber, she was 22 when she died.

Grimmie was one of the contestants and a finalist on the NBC show “The Voice.”

And on June 10, 2016, Christina's fan Kevin James Loibl, who was 27 at the time, shot dead the singer while she was approaching him for a hug.

Grimmie's brother tackled the deranged fan, but Loibl ended up shooting and killing himself.