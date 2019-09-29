50K Riyals to Expose her Without Hijab! Sarah Al Wadaani is Being Set Up! (Video)

A video from Sara Al Wadaani revealed a strange incident that took place during a festive evening with some of her friends.





Al Wadaani published the video on Snapchat, where she recounted the details of an incident that happened while spending an evening with friends celebrating her BFF Hanan who had reached the one million follower milestone.

Sarah explained that one of the girls approached Hanan, asking her to film Sarah without a hijab, in an attempt to expose her in return for a sum of up to 50K riyals.

Al Wadaani shared a copy of the message from the girl asking Hanan to send the pictures in no more than an hour.