6 Blockbusters You Didn’t Know Were Shot in Morocco

Some scenes of 'Lawrence of Arabia’ were shot in the country. (Source: Columbia Pictures)

The narrow alleyways and vast deserts of Morocco have long played host to Hollywood film crews, but did you know that these blockbusters were shot in the country?

‘John Wick 3: Parabellum’

The film, to be released in 2019, follows hit man John Wick as he fights off other assassins. Halle Berry stars in the upcoming film and has been treating fans to behind-the-scenes clips from Morocco on social media.

‘Othello’

The 1951 film adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play opens with a scene shot in Essaouira, a port city protected by 18th century seafront ramparts.

‘Lawrence of Arabia’

Some scenes of the grand classic based on the life of T. E. Lawrence, released in 1962, were shot in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ait Benhaddou.

‘The Mummy’

Actors Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz escape the wrath of malevolent ancient Egyptian beings in the 1999 re-make of this film, shot near the town of Erfoud.

‘Inception’

Christopher Nolan’s 2010 blockbuster was partly filmed in Tangier and starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Marion Cotillard among other famous faces.

‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’

The 2015 film starring action aficionado Tom Cruise was shot in various locations across Morocco, including Rabat and Casablanca.