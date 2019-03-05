6 Months Later! Shawq El Hadi and Yasmin Sabry in the Same Dress

Shawq El Hadi Al-Hadi chose a crystal-clear dress by designer Youssef Al-Jasmi which started the comparison between her and the Egyptian star Yasmin Sabri that wore it before her.

Follow > Disable alert for Shawk Al Hadi Disable alert for Yasmin Sabri Follow >

Fashion blogs reported the appearance of Kuwaiti fashion blogger Shawq El Hadi in the same dress Egyptian actress Yasmin Sabri wore six months ago while attending the second edition of El Gouna Film Festival late September.

Al-Hadi chose a crystal-clear dress by designer Youssef Al-Jasmi which started the comparison between her and the Egyptian star Yasmin Sabri that wore it before her.

Most of the views tended to favor the dress on Yasmin Sabri because the curves of her body flirted better with the dress's design, especially that she always tends to prefer appearing in the designs of Youssef Al-Jasmi in most of her red carpet appearances.

It is noteworthy that the Kuwaiti star Farah Al Hadi wore a green dress on the same day, designed by the same designer, but the audience also noted that it resembles the silver dress worn by her younger sister Shawk Al Hadi.