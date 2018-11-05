7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

Plan an all-rounder weekend (Shutterstock)

If you’re looking for the best way to spend this weekend, we have some ideas for you! Dubai Fitness Challenge and Diwali are pairing up for a weekend of fitness and festivities so prepare for three days of parades, sing-alongs, stand-up comedy and more. Here are our top 7 picks:

Al Seef Diwali Guinness Records and Parade

Diwali has arrived in Dubai with a bang and if you’ve missed out on Al Seef’s incredible celebrations during the week, be sure to catch the tail end of them this weekend. Along with the remaining live shows and Diwali Market, this Saturday will see two Guinness record-breaking attempts at Al Seef. Not only is the heritage-heavy destination organising the most extensive line up of LED lights in a relay, but you can also see the largest Diya lighting display featuring 1,000 tea lights. Make sure to also catch Dubai Police’s marching band parade starting at 7:30pm throughout the weekend.

When: 8-10 November

Where: Al Seef by Meeras

Dubai Muscle Beach

This weekend marks the return of Dubai Muscle Beach, a two-day event featuring fitness competitions, live entertainment and a pumping beach brunch with fellow fitness enthusiasts. Start the morning with relaxing waterside yoga followed by a fast-paced schedule of activities like the IFBB Bodybuilding and Physique Competition, fitness and fashion show and MMA Fights to name a few. In between events you can even take advantage of the gym, pool and beach so that everyone can clock in some time towards the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Haven't gotten your tickets yet? There’s still time to get involved.

When: 9-10 November

Where: Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort

Special Grease Sing-along

Grease is one of those few films and soundtracks that will never get old. Celebrate 40 years of the quintessential 70s musical with a special edition sing-along at Alserkal Avenue’s jewel art house theatre Cinema Akil this Saturday. Belt out to Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson’s favourite duets ‘Summer Nights,’ ‘You’re The One That I Want’ or group grooves like ‘Greased Lightning’ and ‘We Go Together’.

When: 10 November

Where: Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue

Ardal O’Hanlon Live at McGettigan's

Father Dougal McGuire of ‘Father Ted’ is dropping by Dubai for a one-night-only stand-up show at McGettigan’s in Bonnington Hotel. Comedian and actor Ardal O’Hanlon experienced a rapid rise to fame in the early 2000s with appearances on shows like ‘Live at the Apollo’ and ‘Dave’s One Night Stand.’ He’s returning after four years to Dubai’s resident Irish lounge with a new show this Thursday for a night of good laughs, good food and good company.

When: 8 November

Where: McGettigan’s JLT

Salaam Dubai

Grease isn’t the only sing-along to look forward to this weekend. Bollywood icons Shaan and KK are taking over the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium this Friday for a four-hour concert with a setlist of their classic hits, from KK’s ‘Khuda Jaane’ to Shaan’s ‘It's The Time To Disco.’ Both artists have enjoyed globally successful careers with their versatile voices accompanying some of India’s greatest soundtracks. With just a few tickets remaining, be sure to grab yours now to see one of the most sensational Bollywood duos perform live in the UAE.

When: 9 November

Where: Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium

Arte Market at Times Square Centre

If you’re all about original handmade goods that come with unique backstories, you should plan a trip to The Arte Market on Friday. With over 150 designers and artisans from across the region under one roof, the Arte Market has become the UAE’s largest collection of locally-made products, from art and fashion to home decoration and organic skin care. The market is popping up in various locations throughout November but this Friday you can find it at Times Square Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road. Come by to support homegrown brands and local creators!

When: 9 November

Where: Times Square Centre

Kite Beach Fitness Village

If you’re looking forward to a weekend at the beach, why not pair it up with some fitness time? Kite Beach is host to one of the many fitness villages organised for Dubai Fitness Challenge with a rotating schedule of free workout sessions and activities. Get involved in expert-led group yoga, cycling sessions, cardio courses, stand-up paddle boarding and more, while children can get active with dedicated exercise classes and fun attractions.

When: Until 22 November

Where: Kite Beach

