80s star Irene Cara passes away

80's icon Irene Cara, who who performed the tracks in two self-expression movies of the 1980s, “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63 at her home in Florida.

The legendary singer's publicist, Judith Moose announced the devastating news on Cara's social media account, saying the the star died on Saturday, and the the cause of death is still unknown.

To everyone who has taken the time to express their grief, thank you. For those who are posting spam about cryptocurrencies, please stop. For those who are blaming a vaccine for her death, please don't. We don't have medical answers yet and won't until an autopsy is completed. — Irene Cara (@Irene_Cara) November 26, 2022

She wrote: ''This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. - JM''

Judith attached a photo tribute to the late singer.

Fellow celebrities also shared their condolences on their social media pages.

Irene Cara, you inspired me more than you could ever know. Your songwriting and vocals created pure energy that will never cease. You also defined an era that is so close to my heart. pic.twitter.com/7cpCUY1aI1 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) November 26, 2022

My Heart Is Broken. 💔#IreneCara was such a gifted and beautiful genius. Her talent and her music will LIVE FOREVER! FOREVER REMEMBER HER NAME! 😢❤️ #FAME pic.twitter.com/ZUnOfGngFT — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) November 26, 2022

Irene Cara remember her name💫 pic.twitter.com/BZj20lwYFB — Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) November 26, 2022

