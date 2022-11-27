  1. Home
80s star Irene Cara passes away

Published November 27th, 2022 - 07:03 GMT
Highlights
'Flashdance' singer Irene Cara has died at 63

80's icon Irene Cara, who who performed the  tracks in two self-expression movies of the 1980s, “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63 at her home in Florida. 

The legendary singer's publicist, Judith Moose announced the devastating news on Cara's social media account, saying the the star died on Saturday, and the the cause of death is still unknown.

She wrote: ''This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. - JM''

Judith attached a photo tribute to the late singer. 

Fellow celebrities also shared their condolences on their social media pages.

Lenny Kravitz wrote: ''Irene Cara, you inspired me more than you could ever know. Your songwriting and vocals created pure energy that will never cease. You also defined an era that is so close to my heart.'' 

Grey's Anatomy actress shared a tribute to the late icon on her Twitter page, writing:''#IreneCara was such a gifted and beautiful genius. Her talent and her music will LIVE FOREVER! FOREVER REMEMBER HER NAME!''

Deborah Cox wrote: ''Irene Cara is who inspired me growing up to be a “triple threat” ….that you could not only have hit records but I have a hit tv show and slay…..a bright light for the culture.''

Tags:Irene Cara

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

