Aşk-ı Memnu the movie won't star Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ

ALBAWABA - Famous Turkish series Aşk-ı Memnu (Forbidden Love), starring Beren Saat and Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ is getting a remake into a movie.

But Turkish actors Beren Saat and Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ won't be starring in Aşk-ı Memnu (Forbidden Love) the movie.

Aşk-ı Memnu’nun yeni filmi “#Bihter”in oyuncu kadrosu netleşmeye başladı.



Farah Zeynep Abdullah’ın Bihter’e hayat vereceği film’de;



Behlül’ü Boran Kuzum,

Nihal’i Helin Kandemir,

Matmazel'i ise Ebru Özkan canlandıracak.

The new movie, which is set to start filming soon, will reportedly star Farah Zeynep Abdullah as Bihter Yöreoğlu which is the lead role and was played by Saat in the original series.

And for the role of Behlül, which was originally portrayed by Tatlıtuğ, will be played by Ekin Koç.

The new movie will be titled: "Bihter."