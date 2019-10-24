Aah W Noss! Mai Selim Imitates Nancy Ajram's Most Iconic Clips.. Did She Nail It? (Video)

Egyptian singer and actress Mai Selim posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram from her new series Hawwadet Champs-Élysées (Tales of Champs-Élysées), written by Ayman Selim and Noha Said, and directed by Mark Adel.





Selim appeared in character as "Fitna" who she plays in the series. She wore a floral yellow dress, and covered her hair with a scarf, a look that was very similar to Lebanese songstress Nancy Ajram in her iconic video clip "Aah W Noss". She sang along to the lyrics of the song as Nancy's song played in the background.

Mai has garnered positive comments from fans, as she's known for her talent in imitating artists in the Arab world.