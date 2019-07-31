A$AP Rocky is Pleaded Not Guilty in Sweden Street Fight

American rapper A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to assault Tuesday, telling a Swedish court he was acting in self defense in a street fight.





A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested on aggravated assault charges July 3 after his performance at the Smash hip-hop festival. He was later charged with assault causing bodily harm. A Stockholm District Court ordered the rapper to be jailed while the case was investigated.

Surveillance footage from a fast-food restaurant shows the lead-up to the fight. A video posted to Mayers' Instagram shows his entourage being harassed. Mayers repeatedly tells a 19-year-old to stop following him. They appeared to argue over a pair of headphones.

"He admits that he threw the plaintiff on the ground, that he stepped on his arm and punched or pushed his shoulder," Mayers' lawyer Slobodan Jovcic said, adding that the actions were in self-defense.