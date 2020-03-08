Aaron Carter Gets His Girlfriend's Name tattooed on His Face

The 32-year-old singer showed off Melanie's name etched on the right side of his forehead in cursive lettering while flaunting a new haircut and color on social media Saturday afternoon.

Carter and Melanie Martin went Instagram official earlier this year and seem to be so enamored with each other that they went shopping for diamond engagement rings to the tune of $80,000.

Aaron posed for a few snaps to show off his new cut at the Alen M Femme Coiffure off of Melrose Avenue.

Prominently displayed above his right eyebrow was Melanie's name, with three crescent moons etched across his cheekbone.

Soon after, the couple were on their way to a jeweler where they looked at stunning diamond rings.

While Melanie kept her manicured hand out on the counter and Aaron's tattooed hand was nearby, they perused pricey baubles to the tune of $80,800.

Aaron's new face tattoo comes as no surprise to fans and followers after he reportedly received a touch-up on his Medusa tattoo just a few days ago.

The Candy singer reportedly shelled out $5,000 for a likeness of Rihanna's GQ cover from 2013 on his face from tattoo artist Herchell Carrasco in September.

Carrasco — who also created pieces for Tekashi 6ix9ine — also etched the word 'love' below his eye.

Aaron had a challenging year which began with the end of his volatile relationship to artist Lina Valentina.

At one point, he sought a restraining order against his ex after she reportedly attacked him during a confrontation, but the order was dismissed soon after.

November, he was mysteriously hospitalized after traveling 2,000 miles to be by his mother Jane's side just months after two of his siblings filed a restraining order against him claiming he made abusive comments toward their families.

His Backstreet Boys brother Nick and twin sister Angel claimed they felt in danger amid Aaron's 'increasingly alarming behavior' combined with the arsenal of handguns and rifles he's shown off on social media.

Despite the tumultuous times, Aaron is looking ahead to the future as he shared an optimistic Instagram selfie.

'So far 2020 has been great to me, lots of cool things coming up looking forward to getting back to work after some much needed time off,' he wrote