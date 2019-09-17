Aaron Carter Was Almost Put in a Straight Jacket by Four Deputies

The 'I Want Candy' hitmaker - who has revealed he's suffering from a number of mental illness and is on medication for them - has alleged that four officers and a mental evaluator turned up at his house and attempted to place him under temporary, involuntary, psychiatric hold.



Speaking to TMZ.com, the 31-year-old singer said: "Here's the thing, so last night I got an attempt for an actual 5150. They were coming to my house and there were four deputies that came - Deputy Sherif Renee and then a mental evaluator with a clipboard ready to take me and put me in a straight jacket...



"They were there for 15 minutes ... we sat down and I was on my Instagram. I was recording live because I'm documenting everything because I'm in fear for my safety.



"So they come into my home. I said: 'Hey guys come on in. I have multiple firearms loaded with one in the chamber around the house.' And they said: 'That's your right. We're actually here because this keeps happening to you and we're worried about you.' "



Despite turning up to allegedly section him, Aaron has claimed they weren't able to do anything because they've already gone through his medical records and realised he doesn't have bipolar - even though he openly admitted to suffering with the mood disorder during an interview on 'The Doctors'.



He explained: "When they came last night, the reason they couldn't take me is because they've already gone through my medical records. They've gone through everything. They've gone to all my psychiatrists, they've gone to everybody. Bipolar actually runs in my family. My grandmother suffers with and my sister suffers from it."



Aaron hit the headlines last week when he appeared in a candid two-part interview on 'The Doctors' in which he shared his battle with his mental health.



He said: "The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety, [and] I'm manic depressant."



He then showed the studio audience a bag of medication he has been prescribed, which includes Xanax, omeprazole, hydroxyzine and more.



He explained: "This is my reality. Hi, I have nothing to hide."