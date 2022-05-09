Abdullah Alruwaished Kisses Ahlam on The Neck ....Causes Controversy

It been almost two months since Ahlam performed on stage alongside Kuwaiti artist Abdullah Alruwaished in Riyadh.

However, social media users managed to bring back a video that consists the two stars together, and that video succeeded in angering the duo's fans and audience.

The short clip shows the moment Abdullah kissed the singer on the neck welcoming her behind the scenes of their concert, in return, Ahlam can be seen kissing Alruwaished back on the head saying ' uncle'.

Users on social media criticised the welcome, while fans claimed that it was totally normal, as the singer represents Ahlam's father.

one user wrote: "Ahlam gesture with a kiss to be on the head of the artist Abdullah in appreciation and respect for his old age, and this indicates that the artist Ahlam respects everyone, and Abdullah's kiss came spontaneously and his words are admiration and nothing more, but there are people who are mentally ill. Leave people be, only god can judge us.'

فاننييين ..كل شي عندهم مبااااح لا توقلي حرام ولا حلال ولا حشمه ولا بطيخ …ما عندهم حراااام ولا يعرفونه ولا فيها اخوه ولا صداقه ولا زفت !!!؟ — ابو ناصر Ayed Massed (@AyedMassed) May 7, 2022

Another user attacked: 'Do not tell me what is forbidden, halal or decent. They do not understand manners, nor what haram means, they are ignorant.