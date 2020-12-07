Abed Fahed Sends Out a Romantic Message To Wife Zeina Yazigi On Their 18th Wedding Anniversary

Abed and Zeina are #couplegoals!
Syrian actor Abed Fahed has declared his love to his wife, Syrian presenter Zeina Yazigi on their 18th wedding anniversary.
Fahed shared a selfie with Zeina with his 1.4 million Instagram followers.
He wrote to his wife: "My love Zeina, I love you today just like I have every single day for the past 18 years."
Followers hailed the couple's successful marriage and left congratulatory messages in the comments.
Syrian actress Emarat Rizk also wished the couple a lifetime of happiness together.
Abed Fahed and Zeina Yazigi had first met in 1999 while he was filming Al-Zeer Salem series. They tied the knot in 2002 and have two children, Luna and Taim.
© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)