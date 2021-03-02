Abla Fahita Makes a Debute on Netflix in New Mini Series 'Drama Queen'.. Check Out the Trailer

Although she's a puppet, she has a series now in addition to a talk show!

Netflix has revealed the date of releasing Abla Fahita's upcoming mini series, entitled Drama Queen, which will be premiered on March 15.

Netflix MENA shared the two-minute trailer of the mini series on Twitter, and wrote: 'They took Boody and brainwashed Karo and stabbed Abla's motherhood, but they will not get away with it.. #DramaQueen premiered on March 15.'

Abla Fahita's sons, puppets Boody and Karo star next to her in Drama Queen, along with artists: Bassem Samra, Donia Maher, Zeina Mansour, Rehab Hussein, Osama Abdullah.

Drama Queen is an action-comedy mini series made of 6 episodes.

It sees Abla Fahita as a fugitive from justice, which forces her to separate from her two children, Boody and Karo, and she does not hesitate to do anything that comes to mind to reunite with them, but the real question remains, will Abla Fajita succeed in reuniting with her family?

The series is directed by Khaled Marei and written by Abla Fahita with the participation of Mohamed El-Gamal, George Azmy, Dina Maher, and Mahmoud Ezzat, and produced by OKWRD Productions in cooperation with Partner Pro and executive producer Amin Al-Masry and Rania Hegazy.

Drama Queen is the first project by Abla Fahita on Netflix, but the second Egyptian show on the platform after Ahmed Amin's successful "Beyond Nature" series.

Abla Fahita rose to fame when she hosted Live from the Duplex talk show aired on ON, where she interviewed the most famous Arab artists.