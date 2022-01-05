According to Cardi B, Homophobic People Are 'Just Ugly'

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Cardi B continues to support the LGBTQ community.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar took to Twitter on Tuesday to hit out at homophobes and to voice her support for the gay community.

''Every bad bi** have a gay best friend or gay best friend cousin ……If you homophobic you just ugly,” she tweeted.

The rapper has a long history of supporting the LGBTQ community, as she also recently officiated a same-sex wedding back in October, she later offered to officiate the wedding of -newly openly gay- Kal Penn and Josh Hall, after the former met Cardi on a flight to Los Angeles.

The mother of one has previously taken to social media to deny that she posted a 'transphobic' meme, "How the f*** am i homophobic or transphobic?have you been to a carribean island where you really see homophobia! Have you dealt with a parent that can’t accept you for your sexuality?i said some ignorant things b4 that apologized for & educated myself on it don’t mean I’m homo (sic)" she wrote.

As a Bisexual woman herself, Cardi subsequently explained that she's had family members who have struggled with their sexuality.

She Tweeted: "I don’t support the LGBT community because I have “gay fans” I support because of the confused feelings I had growing up on is it normal to like girls? I support because I know how hard it was for my gay cousin to come out to his very strict Dominican family

"I support because I know the pain my cousin from my mom side which is a Tran “ have a f***** up relationship with her dad for years ! I support because I seen the transitions & the feelings my glam team having during their time with they body transition & my sister ..

"Coming out to my mom & dad religious people as gay so before ya make it cool to call me homophobic & transphobic learn what those words mean and research my encouragement to the LGBT community b4 ya mother******* even knew who was CardiN (sic)"