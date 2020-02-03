Action Drama Movie '1917' Wins Big at BAFTA Awards

1917 was named Best Film and Best British Film at the BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday.

Sam Mendes earned the Best Director honor for helming it. The World War I picture also won the awards for Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, Cinematography and Best Production Design.

Renee Zellweger won the Best Actress prize for Judy, Joaquin Phoenix picked up the Best Actor trophy for Joker, Marriage Story scene-stealer Laura Dern won the Best Supporting Actress statuette and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Brad Pitt earned the Best Supporting Actor accolade.

The Rising Star Award was presented to Micheal Ward.

Jojo Rabbit scribe Taika Waititi took home the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay and Bong Joon Ho won the Best Original Screenplay prize for Parasite.

Klaus was voted Best Animated Movie and Parasite was deemed Best Film Not in the English Language.

Comedian and talk-show host Graham Norton is hosting the gala at the Royal Albert Hall.

Joker led the field with 11 nominations, followed by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood each with 10 nominations, Jojo Rabbit with six and Little Women, Marriage Story and The Two Popes with five apiece.