Action-Thriller Movie ‘122’ Is the First Egyptian Film Screened in Pakistani Cinemas!

It seems that 2019 is just another big year for actors Ahmed El-Fishawy, Ahmed Dawood, Tarek Lotfy, Mohamed Mamdouh, and Amina Khalil.

Action-thriller movie ‘122’, that was released on January 3rd, tells the story of a couple trying to flee a hospital after a series of horrifying and bloody events. The movie; directed by Yasi Al-Yasiri, is one of the first Arab films to be made for the immersive 4DX formats viewing experience.

Other than the series of good reviews overflowing on every media outlet, the movie is set to become the first ever Egyptian film screened in Pakistani cinemas!

In recent times, many foreign language TV shows have been aired on Pakistani TV channels and have been dubbed in Urdu with Turkish shows have specifically left quite the impression amongst viewers.

Yet, contrary to those studies, it was surprising to see that they do not translate to the movie-goers of Pakistan, whom when receiving the release of the first Turkish movie, Ask Tesadufleri Sever, screened in did not reach the expected ratings.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed for the Egyptian movie in hoping it makes a successful first debut in Pakistan on January 18th.