Actor Anthony Johnson Dies at The Age of 55

Anthony Johnson has passed away at the age of 55.

The actor was best known for his roles in Friday as the homeless drug addict Ezal, Menace II Society and Player's Club.

And according to TMZ, the comedian "was found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.'''

Anthony's spokesperson shared a heartwarming statement ''"He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold,"

Ice Cube posted a tribute post to his late co-star ''Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away. Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time. Sorry I couldn’t bring your character Ezal back to the big screen in Last Friday...''

No cause of death has been publicly shared.