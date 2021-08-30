Actor Matthew Mendler Found Dead After Reported Missing

USAToday revealed the death of young actor Matthew Mendler, after his body was found in a wooded area near the university campus where he lived after he was reported missing since last Thursday.

Mendler, who starred in "Our Idiot Brother" as a child, was found dead after being missing since Thursday at the age of 19.

The actor enrolled at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, which reported him missing as he did not return to his room on Tuesday evening.

It became apparent by Variety that Mendler disappeared from his school, Millersville University, on August 26, and was found dead yesterday.

His body was found in the town of Manor.

After it became known that Mendler was missing, the following post appeared via the Twitter account of Millersville University.

Police are asking for help in finding 20-year-old Matthew Mindler, a first-year student from Hellertown, PA, who has been missing since Tuesday evening August 24, 2021. Matt was reported missing to University Police late last evening after he did not return to his room (cont'd)👇 pic.twitter.com/dgU2UOXlUm — Millersville University (@millersvilleu) August 26, 2021

room or return phone calls from his family. Matt was last seen walking from his residence hall, West Villages toward the Centennial Dr. parking lot area at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night. He was wearing a white Millersville University hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the arm pic.twitter.com/zwpH29MvVw — Millersville University (@millersvilleu) August 26, 2021

The cause of death has not been revealed, but the university said Mendler's body was taken to the Lancaster County Forensic Center.