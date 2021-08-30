  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Actor Matthew Mendler Found Dead After Reported Missing

Actor Matthew Mendler Found Dead After Reported Missing

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published August 30th, 2021 - 04:55 GMT
His body was found in the town of Manor.
His body was found in the town of Manor.
Highlights
Mendler starred in "Our Idiot Brother"

USAToday revealed the death of young actor Matthew Mendler, after his body was found in a wooded area near the university campus where he lived after he was reported missing since last Thursday.

Mendler, who starred in "Our Idiot Brother" as a child, was found dead after being missing since Thursday at the age of 19.

The actor enrolled at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, which reported him missing as he did not return to his room on Tuesday evening.

It became apparent by Variety that Mendler disappeared from his school, Millersville University, on August 26, and was found dead yesterday.

His body was found in the town of Manor.

After it became known that Mendler was missing, the following post appeared via the Twitter account of Millersville University.

The cause of death has not been revealed, but the university said Mendler's body was taken to the Lancaster County Forensic Center.

 


© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...