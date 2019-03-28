Adam Lambert and Javi Costa Polo Make Their Relationship Official

Lambert came to fame as a contestant in American Idol Season 8 (Source: adamlamber / Instagram )

Adam Lambert is going Instagram official with his new boyfriend.

The 37-year-old singer shared photos with model Javi Costa Polo on Tuesday following dating rumors.

Lambert posted a slideshow featuring a photo booth shot of himself with Polo. Another snapshot shows Lambert voguing for the camera as Polo makes a kissy face.

"LUV U @javicostapolo," Lambert wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Lambert said while responding to a fan in the comments that he and Polo have been dating for months.

"Honey, we have been official for months. IG isn't the gatekeeper of our truth!" he wrote.

Lambert had shared his struggles with dating in an interview with The Kyle and Jackie O Show in February 2018.



"Dating is a bit tricky when you're moving around all the time, I have to say," he said. "You can meet somebody great and then be like, 'Okay, I'm only here for three days. I gotta go' ... It's tough."

Lambert came to fame as a contestant in American Idol Season 8. He has since released three studio albums and served as the lead singer for Queen + Adam Lambert.

Lambert and Queen shared plans for the Rhapsody tour in December. The tour begins July 10 in Vancouver, B.C., and comes to a close Aug. 23 in Charlotte, N.C.