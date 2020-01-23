Adam Lambert Launches a New Foundation to Support LGBTQ

And on Wednesday, Adam Lambert announced via his Instagram that he's launching a new advocacy group called the Feel Something Foundation.

'Mission: to support LGBTQ+ organisations that are moving the needle for communities of all ages and backgrounds,' Lambert, 37, wrote alongside an image of the foundation's logo.

The Feel Something Foundation will work with charities that help the LGTBQ community with issues such as homelessness and suicide prevention, Billbord.com reported.

In a statement, it was announced that the organization will also seek to 'abolish 'coming out' as a term used to define someone simply being themselves.'

Lambert endured weeks of speculation about his sexuality when he was a contestant on the eighth season of TV's American Idol.

He was the runner-up in the talent competition and subsequently confirmed he was gay in an interview with Rolling Stone published in June 2009.

During American Idol season eight, Lambert performed with Brian May and Roger Taylor from Queen who appeared as guests on the show.

In June 2012, Queen played their first full concert with Lambert as their frontman and the collaboration became so successful that Lambert continues to tour with the band as Queen + Adam Lambert.

The band kicks off the Australian and New Zealand leg of its The Rhapsody Tour in Sydney on February 15.

And on February 16, they'll headline Fire Fight Australia, a concert to aid brushfire relief in Australia.

