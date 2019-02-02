Adam Levine Will 'Wear Daddy Bracelets' During Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Adam Levine (Twitter)

Adam Levine will "wear daddy bracelets" during Maroon 5's Super Bowl halftime performance, in dedication to his daughters.

The 39-year-old singer has daughters Dusty Rose, two, and Gio, 11 months, with his wife Behati Prinsloo, and although the tots won't be present in person when he takes to the stage with his band to perform at the iconic halftime show this weekend, Adam will make sure they know he's thinking of them when they watch it from home.

Asked if his daughters will be at the show, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "They are too little. The little kids they are going to stay home. It is a little bit of a fiasco out here. It is a little crazy. So we are going to keep them home.

"My wife will be out here, though, very soon, which will be nice. But [the girls] are going to watch on TV. I am going to wear daddy bracelets so they can see that I am representing them well. They get to watch on TV. I am sure they prefer that too, instead of the chaos."

His comments come after he revealed this week that it took him a long time to decide to accept the offer to perform at the Super Bowl, amid the current controversy surrounding the NFL due to the #TakeAKnee movement to protest racial inequality.

Maroon 5 received backlash from many people who claimed they should pull out of the show to stand with those protesting, and Adam says he "spoke to many people" before deciding if it was the right decision.

He said: "No one thought about it more than I did. No one put more thought and love into this than I did ... I spoke to many people, most importantly though, I silenced all the noise and listened to myself, and made my decision about how I felt."