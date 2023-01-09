Adam Rich dies at 54

ALBAWABA - Former child bigwig Adam Rich, who is known for starring in "Eight Is Enough," died in Los Angeles, California. He was 54.

Noted for his role as Nicholas Bradford on the five-seasons series Eight is Enough, the former child actor died on Saturday in his home in L.A.

The news of Rich's death was confirmed by his publicist, Danny Deraney.

He shared: "He was unselfish and always looked out for those he cared about., which is why many people who grew up with him feel a part of their childhood gone, and sad today."

Thank you all for reaching out regarding Adam Rich.



If you knew Adam, you just loved the guy. And oh the stories he could tell.



Here is my statement: pic.twitter.com/3OITGnESuf — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 8, 2023

Deraney added: ''He had a rare type of depression that was medication resistant.''

Rich underwent various medical trials over the years to see if there were any that could help, Deraney pointed out.

"I have no idea if they worked. I am not a doctor or expert in his diagnosis," he added.

What I said was he had a rare type of depression that was medication resistant.



I also said he was doing various medical trials over the years to see if there were any that could help. I have no idea if they worked.



I am not a doctor or expert in his diagnosis.



(2/2) — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 9, 2023

