Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to His Friend Chris Farley

Adam Sandler paid homage to his friend and former Saturday Night Live castmate, the late Chris Farley, on Twitter.

"We all miss you, bud," Sandler said on Tuesday alongside a video of himself performing his tribute song to Farley that was featured in the comedian's recent Netflix special, 100% Fresh.

Sandler's song was performed using a guitar and featured lyrics about Farley's life as photos and videos of the late star were played in the background.

"Make my kids laugh with your YouTube clips or Tommy Boy/ And when they ask me who's the funniest guy I ever knew/ I tell them hands down without a doubt, it's you," Sandler says about Farley in the song.

Farley died of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 33 in December 1997. He was buried in Madison, Wis. during a private funeral that was attended by Sandler, SNL producer Lorne Michaels, Dan Akroyd, Tom Arnold, Chris Rock George Wendt and Rob Schneider.

