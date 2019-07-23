Adam Sandler to Star in New Netflix Comedy

Adam Sandler has signed on to star in a Netflix comedy film that takes place during Halloween and stars Julie Bowen and Kevin James.

Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Michael Chiklis, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O'Neal, Noah Schnapp, China Anne McClain, Paris Berelc, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, June Squibb, Karan Brar, Mikey Day, Blake Clark, Melissa Villasenor, Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Betsy Sodaro and George Wallace will also star in the untitled project.





Steve Brill is directing from a screenplay penned by Sandler and Tim Herlihy. The film comes from Sandler's Happy Madison Productions studio.

Sandler will portray Hubie Dubois who lives in Salem, Mass., and who is devoted to the town's annual Halloween celebration. Hubie, despite being mocked by the townspeople, will be forced to save Salem when a new threat arrives.

No release date has been set.

The movie is Sandler's latest project with Netflix after starring in Murder Mystery alongside Jennifer Anniston and stand-up comedy special 100% Fresh.