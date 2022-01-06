Adele Drops 'Oh My God' Music Video Teaser

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Adele released a teaser from her next music video for her single ' Oh My God'.

She Tweeted a post this Thursday announcing the upcoming release of the music video which will arrive on January 12.

The 15-second black and white video begins with a haunting opening of the song as the camera closes in across a black space then landing on the Easy On Me singer, where she is standing in front of a halo as lights show her wearing a dramatic gown with long gloves.

Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it x pic.twitter.com/2uESLUUvVj — Adele (@Adele) January 6, 2022

She captioned the post: ‘Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it x.’

Oh My God is the second single in her latest album 30, the album broke the record for the most-streamed album in a day globally by a UK artist in Spotify history.