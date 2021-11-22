Adele Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her English Teacher

Adele shed into tears after a surprise reunion with a former high school teacher.

The Grammy-award winning singer was performing during the British powerhouse's ITV concert special, and got asked whether there was anyone in her past who had supported her, inspired her or protected her from life's trials and tribulations.

Adele chose to talk about her English teacher Ms. McDonald and the positive effect she impacted on the singer's life

"I had a teacher at (south London high school) Chestnut Grove, who taught me English. That was Miss McDonald... She got me really into English literature. Like, I've always been obsessed with English and obviously now I write lyrics."

"She was so bloody cool. So engaging," Adele added, recalling that McDonald often wore sequins and gold bracelets. "She really made us care, and we knew that she cared about us."

The person who asked the question revealed to the singer that her teacher whom she have not seen in 20 years was in fact in the audience.

A short clip of the reunion was shared on ITV's Twitter account, it showed Ms. McDonald going up on stage to great her former student.

"I'm so proud of you," McDonald said as Adele cried tears of joy.

"You really did change my life." Adele replied.

We all have that one teacher who changed our life… such a beautiful reunion! ❤️



*PS, would totally buy Alan Carr’s version of ‘Make You Feel My Love* 🤣@Adele #AnAudienceWithAdele https://t.co/2ZZI2RS0mI pic.twitter.com/hlTOOZKt5j — ITV (@ITV) November 21, 2021

Adele tweeted about the emotional moment following the concert special.

“Home Sweet Home. I’ve always dreamt of doing An Audience With...” she wrote alongside a series of photos from the concert. “There was so much love in the room for each other, it felt like such a gig! Everyone was raucous and bang up for it! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven.”