Adele Goes Instagram Official With Rumored Boyfriend Rich Paul

Recently, rumors were spreading all over social media about Adele's love life.

And on Sunday, the 'Hello' singer confirmed her relationship with her alleged boyfriend American sports agent Rich Paul.

Adele posted a series of images rocking a back and white gown and ended the series with a black and white picture in a photo booth alongside Rich.

She captioned the series with a simple red heart emoji.

In March of this year, Adele finalized her divorce from Simon Konecki, her ex-husband with whom she shares custody of their eight-year-old son, Angelo.

News of the couple's potential romance accelerated after they were spotted together looking cozy at Game 5 of the NBA Finals back in July. The duo headed to Phoenix's Footprint Center.

Paul and Adele also attended LeBron James' wife, Savannah James' 35th birthday party last month, where the pop star was captured rapping and dancing along to Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion's "WAP."

The award-winning actress also posted a picture to her Instagram story with professional basketball player Jared Dudley.