Adele Looks Stunning After Her 20 KG Wight Loss While on a Trip With Harry Styles

And Adele and Harry Styles have sent fans into meltdown after being spotted together on the Caribbean island of Anguilla on Friday.

Adele, 31, showed off her incredible three stone weight loss as she smiled broadly while enjoying what appeared to be a cocktail on the picturesque sandy beach.

The star, who is working on new music, looked stunning in a floral summer dress coupled with a red bandanna tied loosely around her neck.

The mother of one completed her make-up free look with a large golden necklace and appeared in great spirits as she jumped into the water cocktail in hand.

Harry, 25, sported a messy mop held together by his sunglasses and wore a Mickey Mouse t shirt.

James Corden is also believed to be holidaying with the duo, who appeared to be joined by several other people.

While the pictures have sparked rumours of a collaboration, the pair are known to be friends.

'I think she leads by example, she's the biggest, she's amazing, she's the best so she should be the [best],' Styles said in 2017 of Adele.

'The thing with her is she's a different thing, she just good at it, I like how she does everything.'

In the same interview, a conversation with BBC Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw ahead of the release of his single "Sign Of The Times", the crooner revealed that Adele gave him a hilarious gift.

'For my 21st she gave me one of her albums, 21, and said, "I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21, good luck," I was like, "Geez".'

He also said in that chat that he started speaking to Adele while working on Sign of the Times, through a mutual colleague.

'I’ve spoken to her a little bit, she knows one of the guys that I wrote [his album] with a lot,' he said.

The beach pairing, naturally, sent Twitter into meltdown with one user saying: 'Imagine the collab' while others even suggested a romance could be on the cards.

'The collaboration of the decade is here already,' mused another fan while singer Tom Grennan called her a 'boss', saying: 'Oi, Adele is a boss, just seen a pic of her swigging a pint in the Anguilla sea. All the love for that.'

According to reports, Adele has fitness guru Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, and celebrity trainer Dalton Wong, who has worked with the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, to thank for her newly-svelte frame.

Back in October, Adele joked on Instagram that she 'used to cry but now I sweat' in an Instagram post, as details of her overhauled fitness regime emerged.

It's said her huge transformation has been a result of reformer pilates, using weights in the gym, cutting down on sugar and following The Sirtfood Diet, which focuses on plant foods, such as kale and buckwheat - sirtuin activators - which help to suppress appetite and activate the body's 'skinny gene'.

Adele's efforts have seen her lose a reported three stone, with sources telling The Sun in June that her new workout regime has given the vocal talent a 'new lease of life', following her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki - whom she shares son Angelo, seven, with.

'Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo,' the source said.

'She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her. It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight.

'Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease of life.'

Adele and Simon first began dating in 2011 and welcomed their son the following year in 2012.

The pair then married four years later, wedding in secret, with Adele choosing to address their wedding for the first time during an acceptance speech at the Grammys in 2017.

Adele first confirmed her split from Simon in April, earlier this year, and filed for divorce in September, with her ex reportedly agreeing to joint custody of their son Angelo just days later.

At the time, a source told People that the former couple are 'staying friendly' for the sake of their son.

'They’re raising Angelo with love, warmth and real respect for each other,' the insider claimed. 'Adele and Simon are eager to stay friendly because of their child.'

A month after filing for divorce, Adele was romantically linked to British rapper and Grime artist Skepta, but it was claimed their relationship was never 'serious'.

In December, reports surfaced suggesting Adele has since 'grown closer' to US record producer Jonathan Hay, who she is thought to have met earlier this year in New York at Quad Recording Studios.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Adele for comment.

The singer's fans are eagerly awaiting her fourth studio album, her first since 2015's massive '25'.

It was reported late last year that the new material would be ready for Christmas, but it has yet to be released with fans continually questioning why, and with the star herself responding in jest that the new work will 'be a drum n bass record to spite you.'

She has been keeping a low profile and enjoying some down time since a world tour in 2017.

Harry himself is deserving of a holiday after releasing his hugely successful second album, Fine Line, just before Christmas last year.

The 25-year-old musician's latest offering has made history as providing the biggest sales week for a solo UK male artist’s album since Nielsen Music began electronically tracking sales data in 1991.

