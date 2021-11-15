Adele Opens up About Her Divorce, Break Downs And Weight Loss

In a new interview with Oprah, music legend Adele discussed her weight loss journey, her divorce and being a single parent all while having a successful music career.

Adele revealed that she did not try to lose weight in the first place, it was simply to try and control her anxiety and stress,

"I'm not shocked or even fazed by (people's reactions to her body transformation)," Adele told Winfrey. "Because my body has been objectified my entire career." she said.

The singer then started sharing her views over 'body-positivity',"I was body-positive then and I'm body-positive now. It's not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies."

Adele also opened up about her 2019 split from ex-husband Simon Konecki, as she admitted the divorce left her and her son Angelo both disappointed.

"I've been obsessed with a nuclear family my whole life because I never came from one," she explained.

"From a very young age I promised myself that when I had kids that we'd stay together and we would be that united family and I tried for a really, really long time. I was so disappointed for my son. I was so disappointed for myself."

she also said she and her friends were doing a magazine quiz that posed the question "What's something that no one would ever know about you."

"I just said it in front of three of my friends, I was like, 'I'm really not happy. I'm not living, I'm just plodding along.' ... It was when I admitted to my own friends, who thought I was really happy, that actually I'm really unhappy, and they were all aghast."

The 'Easy on Me' singer praised Konecki as she claimed he practically saved her life and prevented her from going down a path of self-destruction.

"I could have easily have gone down some dodgy paths ... and sort of self-destructed from sort of being so overwhelmed by all of it, and he came in, and he was stable, the most stable person I have ever had in my life up until that point."

The duo still live opposite each other in Los Angeles and continue to co-parent 9-year-old Angelo.

"I feel like him and Angelo were angels sent to me, that's how I feel," she added.

Oprah asked Adele about her lates album '30', and how it sounded she had "literally opened up your soul" and "pain was almost like a muse for you," Adele revealed that the album was written in real time.

"Everything was happening in real time. I was writing my album, you know, while I was going through everything."

Adele said she struggled to explain to Angelo that she was no longer in love with his father "There were so many answers I couldn't give him because there aren't any," she said.

"The whole album is not about him, it's about me and I just wanted for him to hear me talking madly deeply about who I am and how I feel," she said.

"I don't know if I'll ever be able to have that conversation with him in real life, so therefore he can go and listen to it."

Adele then revealed that she is open to the idea of growing her family and having more children.

Oprah and Adele also opened up about the singer's father, Mark Evans, where Adele revealed that they reconciled over the past three years. Before his death in May this year, she played him her new album.

"We forgave each other. ... We found our peace together, and then I played the album to him on Zoom," she said.

"His favorites were all of my favorites, which I thought was amazing."

She described spending time with her father before his death as " very, very healing," adding that "when he died, it was literally was like the wound closed up."