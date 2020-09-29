Adele Showcases Her Seven Stone Weight Loss in Never-Before-Seen Snaps

Adele treated fans to a rare glimpse at her close friendship with Nicole Richie on Saturday, when she dedicated a heartfelt belated birthday post to the star.

The British singer, 32, took to Instagram to profess how much she 'loves and admires' the daughter of Lionel Richie, while also sharing a hilarious clip and fun-filled snaps.

The never-before-seen images also documented the star's incredible weight loss after she lost a staggering seven stone last year.

In the video in question, Nicole was seen crouching on a kitchen floor, as she waited for the star to walk in – and duly frightened her with a loud 'boo' once she did.

Adele was seen yelping in fear, before leaning down to hug Nicole on the floor amid laughter. As she walked away.

Also posting a selection of shots of herself with Nicole, whose 39th birthday fell on September 21, Adele wrote: 'Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace @nicolerichie I admire you and love you so much.

'You are the epitome of self preservation, self love and absolute savagery! You are so so cherished by so many angel girl! Keep making us laugh babes, we adore you to the moon and back ♥️.'

She rounded out her heartwarming post by adding the quote: 'I’m actually furious that now she knows that.'

Along with the video and heartfelt words, Adele also shared snapshots of the pair looking glamorous as they stepped out at exclusive gatherings.

Adele's post featured never-before-seen snaps showcasing her incredible weight loss.

Adele is said to have lost a staggering seven stone due to a 1,000 calorie a day diet and upping her exercise, and she showed off her dramatic transformation on her 32nd birthday.

The star is reportedly in a good place both 'physically and mentally' following her dramatic weight loss.