Adham Al Nabulsi Announces He is Retiring From The Music Industry

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Jordanian artist Adham Nabulsi announced his retirement from the music industry.

The 'Howeh Al Hub' singer announced the news through his Instagram account, as he published a video in which he revealed this matter and sent a message to his fans asking for their support in this decision.

Adham emphasized that every person has ambition in life, and there is no problem for a person to walk behind his dream, but in the end, a person should not forget that he was created to worship God, so he decided not to violate God’s command and quit singing

He also promised his fans that he would not disappear from them completely and would be around them constantly, stating that his decision to retire does not mean his disappearance from his fans, and assured them that he is always around.

The singer's fans supported his decision, and comments poured in, including: “This is a very sweet decision. May God give you strength.” another user said: “You do not guide the one you love, but God guides whomever He wills with all respect.”