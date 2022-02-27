Adham Al-Nabulsi Empties his Youtube Page and Records The Holy Qur’an

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Jordanian artist Adham Al-Nabulsi, deleted his songs from his official channel on YouTube, leaving only two video clips.

Al-Nabulsi left a song titled 'Ommi' and his retirement video, in which he explained the reason behind giving up on music and his singing career.

Several videos circulated on YouTube that featured Adham's records of verses from the Holy Qur’an with his voice, including Surat Al-Kahf, Al-Shu`ara, Maryam, Al-Ankabut, Al-Zumar, and Al-Baqarah.

Recently, the 28-year-old performed as an Imam during Friday prayers in a Mosque in his home-country Jordan.

Adham appeared while he was reciting the Holy Qur’an in his voice.

The vocalist previously told ET in Arabic that the comparison between him and artists who previously quit singing especially singer Fadel Shaker are not equal.

As he explained that he is against the idea because every person exists independent of others, and each person has his own opinions, beliefs, and lives.

He ended his statement by saying that people cannot judge others regardless of who they are or where they come from.