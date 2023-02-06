  1. Home
Adham Nabulsi welcomes 1st child

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published February 6th, 2023 - 09:07 GMT
ALBAWABA - Former Jordanian singer Adham Nabulsi just announced he has welcomed his first child, a baby girl with his wife of almost five years, Lina. 

Former singer, Adham Nabulsi took to his Instagram page to announce the happy news by sharing a picture of his new baby daughter's hand, he captioned: Praise be to God, today, we welcomed our first new born, "Masa."

Nabulsi added a diamond emoji, as Masa in Arabic translated to "Diamond."

In the picture shared, Nabulsi's finger can be seen in his newborn's tiny palm. 

 

