Adham Nabulsi's Youtube Video Views Make History!

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Jordanian singer Adham Al Nabulsi was a success ever since being a contestant at the singing competition ''The X-Factor'' as many people believed his voice is very close to that of Lebanese artist 'Wael Kfoury'.

Al Nabulsi is still successful in making it big on his own and being a part of the program 'Push' which has helped him rise up to the hall of fame.

Many people joined singing competition programs but only a few of them made it to fame, including Melhem Zain and Diana Karazon from the singing competition 'Arab Idol'

In Addition to Lebanese talent show 'Star Academy Arabia' which helped Joseph Attieh, Saad Ramadan, and Nassif Zeytoun grow bigger and master their career.

Adham Nabulsi has made unbelievable achievements when it comes to other artists his age, Nabulsi's songs always get millions of views without promotion, the Jordanian singer depends on his fans and on choosing the best poets like Lebanese poet 'Ali Almouli'.

The 27-year-old singer-producer has made a fortune from Youtube, as his least listened to song has reached over 20 million, and his most listened to song 'Howeh Al Hob' has reached over 207 million views on Youtube, and his second most listened to song is 'Naskha Mennek' with 109 million views, and last but not least, his song 'Btaaref Shuur' has reached 100 millions views.

And these numbers were never accomplished by any other Arab a-lister