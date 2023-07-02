Afra Saraçoğlu comments on her romance with Mert Demir

ALBAWABA - Afra Saraçoğlu got asked about the make-out session she had with her rumored boyfriend Mert Ramazan Demir.

As Afra Saraçoğlu was spotted at the airport on her way to Italy to spend time with her family, she got interrupted by journalists who had lots of questions about her new romance with Mert Ramazan Demir.

The questions come after the actress was spotted having a romantic and intimate time with Mert Ramazan Demir,

But Saraçoğlu dodged the journalists' questions and replied "You know I don't like to talk about my personal life!" and the actress refused to confirm her relationship with the actor.

The couple was recently spotted by paparazzi during a romantic getaway in Göcek, where they were seen indulging in affectionate moments.

The confirmation of their love story has sparked curiosity about how Afra Saraçoğlu's ex-boyfriend, Mert Yazıcıoğlu, will react to this development.

While enjoying a vacation in Göcek, the couple couldn't escape the watchful eyes of photographers who captured their intimate moments.

It was back in 2018 when Afra Saraçoğlu and Mert Yazıcıoğlu began their relationship, which came to an end in 2022. Reports suggested that their split was due to alleged "betrayal" on Saraçoglu's part, triggered by her growing closeness with her co-star, Mert Ramazan Demir, whom she met during the filming of a movie five years ago.

It's worth noting that Mert Yazıcıoğlu previously addressed their breakup in January, emphasizing that their relationship was "private" and that they remained friends.

BİSMILLAH VİDEONUN UZUN HALİNA BAKIN BEN ÖLDÜM BU NEEE..❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 #AfRam pic.twitter.com/FOPgAmjOGU — SeyFer'ci AfRam'cı Müzeyyen (@hadilanordan25) June 23, 2023

However, his social media activity raised eyebrows when he removed all traces of Mert Ramazan Demir from his accounts in March, intensifying the rumors of a deeper connection between Saraçoglu and Demir.

The recent paparazzi images from the vacation of the new love birds in Göcek provide undeniable proof of their love affair, capturing moments of the couple enjoying each other's company by the sea.

As they immersed themselves in the cool waters, the couple's affectionate displays, including passionate kisses, further solidified their relationship.

With the spotlight now on them, many are curious to see how Mert Yazıcıoğlu will respond to these revealing photos.