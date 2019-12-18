First She Cut Her Honeymoon.. Now Hannah Elzahed Faces New Crisis Concerning Her Sister!

  1. Home
Published December 18th, 2019 - 09:30 GMT
Hannah & Farah Elzahed (Source: @farahelzahed Instagram)
Hannah & Farah Elzahed (Source: @farahelzahed Instagram)

Since Hannah Elzahed and Ahmed Fahmy's wedding, the pair have consistently been facing crisis after crisis. 

First they were forced to cut their honeymoon short when Hannah had a health emergency and underwent an appendectomy. Later, her husband Ahmed Fahmy suffered from health problems.

The latest emergency concerns Hannah's sister, Farah. Hannah shared a video of her preparing to undergo a surgery.

Hannah did not reveal any details about her sister's health condition.


