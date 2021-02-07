After Ezzat El-Alaili's Passing.. Rare Video of Him and Late Mahmoud Yassine Resurfaces on Social Media

The late veterans were best friends.

And last Friday, Ezzat El-Alaili known as 'Knight of Arabian Drama' has passed away at the age of 86.

According to Egyptian reports, El-Alaili had a natural passing due to aging, and he did not suffer from any disease.

Ezzat El-Alaili's death brought to people's minds late veteran Mahmoud Yassine who died last October aged 79.

Fans have circulated an old video of both artists when they met in Cairo International Film Festival years ago after Mahmoud Yassine had received his award.

People hailed the late actors' close friendship, as Ezzat told Mahmoud: 'You deserve more than that, your history is honorable and great.'

In return, Mahmoud Yassine responded: 'Our great great television and stage artist, he's a very high cultural value.'

Then Ezzat told Mahmoud: 'I so much wanted to run towards the stage to greet you on your award. I was applauding with all my heart because you deserve it so much.'