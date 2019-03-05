After He Deleted Her Photos From Instagram Mystery Wraps Hana Shiha and Ahmed Falawks Marriage

Falawks unfollowed his wife's Instagram in a move many considered as a prelude to announcing their separation (Source: hanashiha - Instagram)

A mystery is surrounding the relationship of Hana Shiha and Ahmed Falawks after a few months of marriage, and a month after they stopped posting photos together.

Falawks unfollowed his wife's Instagram in a move many considered as a prelude to announcing their separation, especially as Shiha did the same "unfollow" step after hours.

Falawks has also deleted many of his photos with Shiha from his Instagram account, raising questions about the fate of their marriage that only lasted for months.

The two of them are silence so far and did not clarify what is happening to the public leaving them wondering if this is temporary disagreement, or if they are really about to break up?