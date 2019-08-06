After-Hours Pool Party at Aquaventure Dubai

Gear up with your swimming trunks, goggles and everything but sunblock for the latest edition of Dubai’s coolest pool party, Aquaventure After Dark. On 15 August, you can join the emoji-themed splash bash at the Atlantis-based water park from 8pm until midnight.

Enjoy 20 record-breaking water slides under the night sky, and that’s not all – hurtle down the Leap of Faith while a live DJ builds up the experience with beats from your favourite tunes. That’s right – with two massive DJ zones spread across the park, party-goers can enjoy energetic tunes all night long.

Virgin Radio Dubai, du and Billabong have teamed up for this bash, so you can trust the quality of fun will be at an all-time high. Laser and fire shows and giant emoji floaties guarantee amazing snaps for the ‘gram as well. Aquaventure After Dark is suitable for guests aged 15 years and above. Buy tickets at the door for AED250 or book online in advance to enjoy discounts up to 25%.

