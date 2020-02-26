After Mocking Doctors.. Kuwaiti Actor Abdullah Bou Shehri is Quarantined Over Fears He Caught Coronavirus From Iran

Kuwaiti actor Abdullah Bou Shehri has recently visited Iran, but upon his return to Kuwait he was forced into quarantine as required by authorities for anyone coming in from countries where there is an outbreak of Coronavirus.

Bou Shehri was seen in the hotel designated to accommodate citizens in the southern region of Al-Fahail, where he will be isolated for days to ensure he's not infected with Coronavirus.

The procedure requires him to undergo a medical examination within 48 hours of his arrival, after which healthcare workers will decide whether to dismiss him or keep him in isolation for a period of 14 days as indicated by the World Health Organization.

Verified Twitter account “Majlis” published the first picture of the Kuwaiti artist, showing him covering his face with a mask while speaking on the phone, captioning the picture, "artist Abdullah Bou Shehri inside the Ministry of Health quarantine after returning from #Iran."

الفنان عبدالله بوشهري داخل الحجر الصحي التابع لوزارة الصحة بعد عودته من #ايران. pic.twitter.com/GoBzDTw6AS — المجلس (@Almajlliss) February 25, 2020

Recently, Abdullah Bou Shehri ,who had previously worked in the medical field, provoked his followers and fans in a video he published on Snapchat in which he mocked medicine and doctors by saying: "Money coming from acting is good and is equal to a 2-year wage of a doctor. In two months I make money that is equal to what a doctor makes in two years. Thank God I did not become a doctor."