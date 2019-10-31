After Practicing Porn.. Mia Khalifa Says She Forgives Lebanese People!

American-Lebanese sports commentator and former port star Mia Khalifa expressed solidarity with her country of origin, Lebanon, in light of the popular uprising that it is currently witnessing.





In response to one of her followers on Twitter, Mia complained about being banned from entering Lebanon:

"I’ve been banned from my home country but I’ll never stop telling everyone who will listen how it’s the most beautiful, delicious, and heart warming place in the world. I can forgive, hopefully with time they can, too."

A Lebanese lawyer responded to her in kind, saying she had done nothing that requires her to ask for forgiveness and that the law guarantees her protection. Khalifa replied that she feared death threats she received, warning her from returning to Lebanon.

"It’s more in regards to the thousands of death threats I’ve received if I ever came back to Lebanon. That’s not the kind of luck I’m eager to test."