After Their Leaked Sex Video.. Eudoxie Yao Breaks up With Grand P! Check Out the Latter's Reaction

Ivorian singer Eudoxie Yao has announced that she's is a single woman.

On Facebook, the plus-size artist wrote in French:

'Good evening my babies, just to inform you that the relationship between me and Grand P is over. I'm moving on, thank you.'

The Never Give Up hitmaker also revealed that despite being single, she's not looking for dating men at the the moment, as she wants to focus on her music career.

'My babies, I'm officially single, but not a heart to take. I'm going to focus on My music. Have a good weekend.'

Grand P, on the other hand, has shared a post on Instagram responding to his bae Eudoxie Yao breaking up with him.

In the picture, the Guinean singer was sitting in a plane chair while enjoying a meal.

Grand P refused the breakup, and invited his former lover Eudoxie Yao to come and join and him.

He wrote: 'Invitation my love @eudoxieyao__ you and me it's up to the station.'

Former couple Eudoxie Yao and Grand P had risen to global fame because of the difference between their sizes.

Eudoxie Yao is an Ivorian plus-size singer and model known as 'The African Kim Kardashian', while Grand P is a diminutive Guinean singer whose real name is 'Moussa Sandiana Kaba'.

In October last year, Eudoxie and Grand P occupied headlines when the latter deliberately leaked a sex tape to prove to people that 'he can do it', after being trolled for his size and sexual ability.





